CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 240.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 67.0% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $75,478,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.66. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.25 and a fifty-two week high of $282.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

