Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after acquiring an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.