CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,526 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of AFL opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

