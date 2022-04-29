CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $95.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

