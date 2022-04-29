CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.