Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,437 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $161.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

