Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 24.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $220.24 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.64.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

