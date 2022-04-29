Barclays Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $570.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $433.38 on Wednesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $415.33 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in MSCI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.