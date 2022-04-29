Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

