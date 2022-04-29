Morgan Stanley Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $3,270.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,641.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,770.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

