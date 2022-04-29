Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 694 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.41.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day moving average of $434.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.