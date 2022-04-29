Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,146.75.

NVR stock opened at $4,492.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,224.65 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,640.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,101.39.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $63.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.