Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 375,061 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,061 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,651,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,702,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,002,000 after buying an additional 384,464 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $47,149,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.90 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

