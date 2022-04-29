UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UDR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in UDR by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

