Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 35,664 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,664 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.