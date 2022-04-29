Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,445 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after buying an additional 138,631 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

