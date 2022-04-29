PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.23. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $141.97 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.