General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.
NYSE GE opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
