General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NYSE GE opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

