Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

