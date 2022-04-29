Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $477.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $433.38 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $415.33 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

