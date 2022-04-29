Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 230,598 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $178.68.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

