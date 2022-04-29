Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.52 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $185.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

