Truist Financial Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,370.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,641.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,770.87. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,167,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

