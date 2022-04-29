Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 781,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.