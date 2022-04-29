ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Twitter by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

