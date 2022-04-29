ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.67 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

