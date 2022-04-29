Northern Trust Corp Purchases 35,344 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of A. O. Smith worth $144,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

