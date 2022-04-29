Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.40.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

