Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 36,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.