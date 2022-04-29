Investment Partners LTD. Sells 430 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

