Royce & Associates LP Sells 32,247 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,247 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $48.27 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

