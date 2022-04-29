Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $121,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

