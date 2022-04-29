Titan Capital Management LLC CA Buys Shares of 1,562 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,562 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 174,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 122,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,494 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $361,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.56 and a 200-day moving average of $310.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

