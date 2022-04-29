Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.56 and a 200-day moving average of $310.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

