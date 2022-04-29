M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,308 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR opened at $63.65 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.