Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 63,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $184.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.