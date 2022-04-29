Destination Wealth Management Acquires 1,168 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.