Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 2,269 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 12.1% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,578,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 36,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

