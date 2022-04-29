Insight Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,359 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

