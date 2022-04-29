Coinbase Global, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Shares of COIN opened at $122.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.72. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $113.32 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

