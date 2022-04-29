Versor Investments LP Takes $409,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,601 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,566,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of BOX opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.