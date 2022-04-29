Versor Investments LP Sells 1,865 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

