Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 7,618 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

AL opened at $41.70 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

