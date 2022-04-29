West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after buying an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after buying an additional 440,250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,157,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 914,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after buying an additional 275,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.24. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.