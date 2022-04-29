Versor Investments LP Invests $407,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.75.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.50 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

