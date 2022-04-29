Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 15,000 Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

CANO stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cano Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.