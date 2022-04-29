Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.05

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $66.89, with a volume of 31269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.22.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CBRE Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

