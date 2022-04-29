7,831 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,831 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

