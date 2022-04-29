Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEXA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NEXA opened at $9.33 on Friday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

