Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

